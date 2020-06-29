5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle

Amenities

Elegant home in secluded North Ranch area of Westlake Village is defined by a wealth of natural light & open space. This property, perched on a hillside, includes extensive balconies overlooking beautiful vistas. The approx. 8,800 sq ft home on a 1 acre lot at the end of a cul de sac has a gated driveway lined with a colonnade of palm trees & opens into a 3 story soaring entryway & double staircase. This home includes 6 beds, 8 baths (6F+2H), 5 fireplaces, expansive kitchen, wine room, 2 wet bars, library/study, 4 car garage, pool & hot tub (w/removable fence for child safety), fire pit, guest house, game room, outdoor entertaining space with a bar & grill & a variety of fresh fruit trees that line private paths on the hillside grounds behind the house. Located near prestigious country clubs.Recently installed solar panels covering most electrical needs, 3 zone heating & AC, home security service, gardening & pool service, pool table & full gym in garage. Furniture negotiable.