Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle

5679 White Cloud Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5679 White Cloud Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
Elegant home in secluded North Ranch area of Westlake Village is defined by a wealth of natural light & open space. This property, perched on a hillside, includes extensive balconies overlooking beautiful vistas. The approx. 8,800 sq ft home on a 1 acre lot at the end of a cul de sac has a gated driveway lined with a colonnade of palm trees & opens into a 3 story soaring entryway & double staircase. This home includes 6 beds, 8 baths (6F+2H), 5 fireplaces, expansive kitchen, wine room, 2 wet bars, library/study, 4 car garage, pool & hot tub (w/removable fence for child safety), fire pit, guest house, game room, outdoor entertaining space with a bar & grill & a variety of fresh fruit trees that line private paths on the hillside grounds behind the house. Located near prestigious country clubs.Recently installed solar panels covering most electrical needs, 3 zone heating & AC, home security service, gardening & pool service, pool table & full gym in garage. Furniture negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle have any available units?
5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle have?
Some of 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle offers parking.
Does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle has a pool.
Does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle have accessible units?
No, 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5679 WHITE CLOUD Circle has units with dishwashers.
