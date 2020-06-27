All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

5649 Roundtree Place

5649 Roundtree Place · No Longer Available
Location

5649 Roundtree Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Desirable North Ranch Gated Community of Braemar Townhomes Westlake Village. Enter into a Private Courtyard that Leads to a Light and and Open 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath, 2372 sq ft Residence backing onto Open Space. Engineered Wood Floors throughout the Entire Residence. Living room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Eat in Nook and Family Room, Downstairs Powder Room. Laundry room Adjacent to Kitchen. Second floor includes 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus loft. Master bedroom includes Sitting Area, Ample Closet Space and Balcony. Direct access to Residence from Two Car Garage. The Residence is part of the Award Winning Conejo School District. Walking distance to Boutique Shopping and Starbucks. Community Pool and Spa, State of the Art Park including Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Sand Volleyball Court, Baseball and Soccer Fields across Bowfield. Park your Car and Come Home to the North Ranch Braemar Townhomes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Roundtree Place have any available units?
5649 Roundtree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5649 Roundtree Place have?
Some of 5649 Roundtree Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Roundtree Place currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Roundtree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Roundtree Place pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Roundtree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5649 Roundtree Place offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Roundtree Place offers parking.
Does 5649 Roundtree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Roundtree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Roundtree Place have a pool?
Yes, 5649 Roundtree Place has a pool.
Does 5649 Roundtree Place have accessible units?
No, 5649 Roundtree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Roundtree Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 Roundtree Place does not have units with dishwashers.
