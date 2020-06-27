5649 Roundtree Place

Amenities

Desirable North Ranch Gated Community of Braemar Townhomes Westlake Village. Enter into a Private Courtyard that Leads to a Light and and Open 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath, 2372 sq ft Residence backing onto Open Space. Engineered Wood Floors throughout the Entire Residence. Living room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Eat in Nook and Family Room, Downstairs Powder Room. Laundry room Adjacent to Kitchen. Second floor includes 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus loft. Master bedroom includes Sitting Area, Ample Closet Space and Balcony. Direct access to Residence from Two Car Garage. The Residence is part of the Award Winning Conejo School District. Walking distance to Boutique Shopping and Starbucks. Community Pool and Spa, State of the Art Park including Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Sand Volleyball Court, Baseball and Soccer Fields across Bowfield. Park your Car and Come Home to the North Ranch Braemar Townhomes.