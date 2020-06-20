All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 536 Cayo Grande Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
536 Cayo Grande Court
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:38 PM

536 Cayo Grande Court

536 Cayo Grande Court · (805) 890-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

536 Cayo Grande Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This upgraded 4+loft+2.5 baths is in a superb cul-de-sac location, backing the greenbelt with private gate which leads to Newbury Park High and Casa la Senda community center with large pool, children's pool, sports court and tennis court! Great features incl. vaulted ceilings in living room, upgraded granite kitchen with Island and stainless steel appliances including refrig! Plenty of closet space and storage cabinets in 2 car garage. Large fenced yard with mature fruit trees. Rent incl HOA and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Cayo Grande Court have any available units?
536 Cayo Grande Court has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Cayo Grande Court have?
Some of 536 Cayo Grande Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Cayo Grande Court currently offering any rent specials?
536 Cayo Grande Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Cayo Grande Court pet-friendly?
No, 536 Cayo Grande Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 536 Cayo Grande Court offer parking?
Yes, 536 Cayo Grande Court does offer parking.
Does 536 Cayo Grande Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Cayo Grande Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Cayo Grande Court have a pool?
Yes, 536 Cayo Grande Court has a pool.
Does 536 Cayo Grande Court have accessible units?
No, 536 Cayo Grande Court does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Cayo Grande Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Cayo Grande Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 536 Cayo Grande Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity