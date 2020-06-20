536 Cayo Grande Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This upgraded 4+loft+2.5 baths is in a superb cul-de-sac location, backing the greenbelt with private gate which leads to Newbury Park High and Casa la Senda community center with large pool, children's pool, sports court and tennis court! Great features incl. vaulted ceilings in living room, upgraded granite kitchen with Island and stainless steel appliances including refrig! Plenty of closet space and storage cabinets in 2 car garage. Large fenced yard with mature fruit trees. Rent incl HOA and gardener.