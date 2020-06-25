All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 5237 Via Capote.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
5237 Via Capote
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

5237 Via Capote

5237 via Capote · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5237 via Capote, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
. The home features large living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops, large center island, pantry and opens to a large family room. Outside in the backyard is a built in barbecue lighting and a beautiful pool. Upstairs are three bedrooms with one on-suite bedroom and a huge office with built in cabinetry. This is a beautiful home with excellent schools close to local State and national parks. In Dos Vientos... it's not just living it's a lifestyle !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Via Capote have any available units?
5237 Via Capote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237 Via Capote have?
Some of 5237 Via Capote's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 Via Capote currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Via Capote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Via Capote pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Via Capote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5237 Via Capote offer parking?
Yes, 5237 Via Capote offers parking.
Does 5237 Via Capote have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5237 Via Capote offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Via Capote have a pool?
Yes, 5237 Via Capote has a pool.
Does 5237 Via Capote have accessible units?
No, 5237 Via Capote does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Via Capote have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 Via Capote has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons