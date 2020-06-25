5237 Via Capote

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

. The home features large living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops, large center island, pantry and opens to a large family room. Outside in the backyard is a built in barbecue lighting and a beautiful pool. Upstairs are three bedrooms with one on-suite bedroom and a huge office with built in cabinetry. This is a beautiful home with excellent schools close to local State and national parks. In Dos Vientos... it's not just living it's a lifestyle !!!