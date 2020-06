Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very unique custom built home. Master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, French doors open to private patio. Two bedrooms up, each with own bathroom (mini suites)one of the bedrooms has French doors open to private patio ,Conv den down, pool with slide, waterfall and beach entry, full professional batting cage with pitching machine and a play house. Freshly painted in & out and professional cleaned, A must see family home.