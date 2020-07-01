5136 Via San Lucas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

The spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath plus loft + office is ready for move-in. Downstairs features gracious living room with volume ceiling, new flooring and fireplace. The separate dining room is open to the living area, a large office, powder room and open kitchen with center island , walk-in pantry and Large family including a fireplace and picture window. The master suite is also located conveniently downstairs which includes gracious bed chamber, oversized bath, separate shower, huge closet and more. Upstairs, there are three roomy secondary bedrooms and two baths with loft. The yard is well landscaped, with fruit trees. The home is located close to a wonderful park. The upstairs have views of Mount Boney. The Sycamore Canyon school includes grades K-8 and is recognized nationally. The Newbury Park High School is also award winning and provides and international baccalaureate program. Located in the Dos Vientos community- It's not just living...it's a lifestyle!The spacious4 bedroom 3.5 bath plus loft