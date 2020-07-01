All apartments in Thousand Oaks
5136 Via San Lucas

5136 Via San Lucas · No Longer Available
Location

5136 Via San Lucas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bocce court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
The spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath plus loft + office is ready for move-in. Downstairs features gracious living room with volume ceiling, new flooring and fireplace. The separate dining room is open to the living area, a large office, powder room and open kitchen with center island , walk-in pantry and Large family including a fireplace and picture window. The master suite is also located conveniently downstairs which includes gracious bed chamber, oversized bath, separate shower, huge closet and more. Upstairs, there are three roomy secondary bedrooms and two baths with loft. The yard is well landscaped, with fruit trees. The home is located close to a wonderful park. The upstairs have views of Mount Boney. The Sycamore Canyon school includes grades K-8 and is recognized nationally. The Newbury Park High School is also award winning and provides and international baccalaureate program. Located in the Dos Vientos community- It's not just living...it's a lifestyle!The spacious4 bedroom 3.5 bath plus loft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Via San Lucas have any available units?
5136 Via San Lucas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Via San Lucas have?
Some of 5136 Via San Lucas's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Via San Lucas currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Via San Lucas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Via San Lucas pet-friendly?
No, 5136 Via San Lucas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5136 Via San Lucas offer parking?
Yes, 5136 Via San Lucas offers parking.
Does 5136 Via San Lucas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 Via San Lucas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Via San Lucas have a pool?
No, 5136 Via San Lucas does not have a pool.
Does 5136 Via San Lucas have accessible units?
No, 5136 Via San Lucas does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Via San Lucas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 Via San Lucas has units with dishwashers.

