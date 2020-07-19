All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

4930 Read Rd

4930 Read Road · No Longer Available
Location

4930 Read Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 93021

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Custom Privately Gated Hilltop Estate with Panoramic Views! California living at its' finest. Builder owner did not spare with superior appointments throughout. All of the main living areas capture the majestic sweeping views of pastoral vistas and orchards and the Ronald Reagan Library. The grand entrance with high ceilings are complemented with the Huge picture windows. The gourmet's kitchen with oversized island opens to the patio with Fire pit outdoor BBQ and Infinity edge pool also it adjoins the great room; perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. The private master suite is spacious with a spa tub. Relax and enjoy the sunset views on the private balcony. Spacious walk in closets. Four additional ensuites including a desirable ensuite downstairs. Office/library features custom millwork, plus upstairs there is a study niche. The home also features a entertainers dream yard complete with Fire pit, Infinity edge pool and spa, Basketball court and putting green, all surrounded by lush serene garden that complement the amazing views. This property is centrally located to everything as it sits on the 4 corners of Moorpark, Santa Rosa Valley , Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Easy access everywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 Read Rd have any available units?
4930 Read Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 Read Rd have?
Some of 4930 Read Rd's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 Read Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Read Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Read Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4930 Read Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4930 Read Rd offer parking?
No, 4930 Read Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4930 Read Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 Read Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Read Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4930 Read Rd has a pool.
Does 4930 Read Rd have accessible units?
No, 4930 Read Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 Read Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 Read Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
