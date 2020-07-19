4930 Read Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Custom Privately Gated Hilltop Estate with Panoramic Views! California living at its' finest. Builder owner did not spare with superior appointments throughout. All of the main living areas capture the majestic sweeping views of pastoral vistas and orchards and the Ronald Reagan Library. The grand entrance with high ceilings are complemented with the Huge picture windows. The gourmet's kitchen with oversized island opens to the patio with Fire pit outdoor BBQ and Infinity edge pool also it adjoins the great room; perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. The private master suite is spacious with a spa tub. Relax and enjoy the sunset views on the private balcony. Spacious walk in closets. Four additional ensuites including a desirable ensuite downstairs. Office/library features custom millwork, plus upstairs there is a study niche. The home also features a entertainers dream yard complete with Fire pit, Infinity edge pool and spa, Basketball court and putting green, all surrounded by lush serene garden that complement the amazing views. This property is centrally located to everything as it sits on the 4 corners of Moorpark, Santa Rosa Valley , Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Easy access everywhere!