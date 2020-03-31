All apartments in Thousand Oaks
4438 Camino De Las Estrellas

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4438 Camino De Las Estrellas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2615 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the Dos Vientos community. Enter the home to a spacious living room and formal dining room with volume ceilings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom backsplashes. The open family room boasts a fireplace, high ceilings. One bedroom ands full bath are located downstairs. There is a three car garage. The yard has a BBQ, waterfall and spa. Upstairs, there is a large master suite overlooking the backyard, master bath with separate oversized tub, and shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. The are three additional spacious bedrooms upstairs, built-in desk, secondary bath and a laundry room. The community features pool, spa, recreation room, playground areas and more. There are several parks close by, the awarding winning K-8 Sycamore Canyon school and hiking biking and horseback riding trails throughout the community. It's not just Dos Vientos....it's a lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas have any available units?
4438 Camino De Las Estrellas has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas have?
Some of 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Camino De Las Estrellas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas does offer parking.
Does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas have a pool?
Yes, 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas has a pool.
Does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas have accessible units?
No, 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 Camino De Las Estrellas has units with dishwashers.
