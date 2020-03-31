4438 Camino De Las Estrellas

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the Dos Vientos community. Enter the home to a spacious living room and formal dining room with volume ceilings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom backsplashes. The open family room boasts a fireplace, high ceilings. One bedroom ands full bath are located downstairs. There is a three car garage. The yard has a BBQ, waterfall and spa. Upstairs, there is a large master suite overlooking the backyard, master bath with separate oversized tub, and shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. The are three additional spacious bedrooms upstairs, built-in desk, secondary bath and a laundry room. The community features pool, spa, recreation room, playground areas and more. There are several parks close by, the awarding winning K-8 Sycamore Canyon school and hiking biking and horseback riding trails throughout the community. It's not just Dos Vientos....it's a lifestyle!