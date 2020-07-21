All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
4401 Camino De Las Estrellas
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4401 Camino De Las Estrellas

4401 Camino De Las Estrellas · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Camino De Las Estrellas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
4 + 2.5 plus office Home in Dos Vientos Newbury Park - Beautiful and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with an additional office. Located in the desirable neighborhood of Dos Vientos in Newbury Park. This home has vaulted ceilings & all wood flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The office upstairs has built in desk and storage. Fenced Back Yard, 3 Car Garage with storage galore , Laundry Room with hook ups. No Utilities included. Pets may be considered with excellent credit and additional Security Deposit. All Bedrooms are upstairs Half Bath downstairs. There is a community pool too!

Joe Kapp Real Estate INC License # 01958206
Contact Suzanne at 805-794-8415

(RLNE5131928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas have any available units?
4401 Camino De Las Estrellas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas have?
Some of 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Camino De Las Estrellas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas is pet friendly.
Does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas offers parking.
Does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas have a pool?
Yes, 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas has a pool.
Does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas have accessible units?
No, 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Camino De Las Estrellas does not have units with dishwashers.
