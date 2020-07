Amenities

Desirable Oak Knoll Villa with vaulted ceilings for lease recently refurbished; new stainless appliances, fridge, stove microwave and dishwasher; fireplace and slider on to balcony with mountain views. Stacked washer dryer. master with walk in closet, full bath with multiple safety hand holds. Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffle board courts in great adult (One family member must be 55 y/o) community.