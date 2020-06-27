40 San Antonio Street

Amenities

Well maintained single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Oakcreek home in Newbury Park. Very private location near the end of a cul de sac with no neighbor across the street. Latest improvements include new interior paint and laminate flooring This home is turnkey ready, hard surface flooring throughout, neutral colors, 2 car attached garage with direct access to the home through the inside laundry room that accommodates either a gas or electric dryer. Tree top and hill views from the backyard which includes large covered patio area, outside firepit with large brick seating area. Property is part of the Casa De La Senda Homeowners assoc. that features greenbelt areas, park area, multiple pools, spa & tennis courts. Close distant to great schools, parks, store and restaurants. For showings please call Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462