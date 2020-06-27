3995 CALLE DEL SOL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS WOOD RANCH TWO STORY HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS - Beautiful spacious wood ranch two-story home in Thousand Oaks near the Sunset Hills Country Club. Spacious floorplan with a large master bedroom suite on the first level. Wrap-around yard with views of the hills. An open kitchen to the family room, large dining room opens to a formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs you will find 2 additional large rooms and a loft area which overlooks the kitchen/family room. House comes fully equipped with washer/dryer/refrigerator/double oven/ dishwasher and stovetop. Garage has plenty of storage cabinets. A landscaper is included with monthly rent.



Renters Insurance Required. When terminating the lease a written 60-day notice is required. 12-month lease. NO PETS.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



No Pets Allowed



