3995 CALLE DEL SOL
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3995 CALLE DEL SOL

3995 Calle Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

3995 Calle Del Sol, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS WOOD RANCH TWO STORY HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS - Beautiful spacious wood ranch two-story home in Thousand Oaks near the Sunset Hills Country Club. Spacious floorplan with a large master bedroom suite on the first level. Wrap-around yard with views of the hills. An open kitchen to the family room, large dining room opens to a formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs you will find 2 additional large rooms and a loft area which overlooks the kitchen/family room. House comes fully equipped with washer/dryer/refrigerator/double oven/ dishwasher and stovetop. Garage has plenty of storage cabinets. A landscaper is included with monthly rent.

Renters Insurance Required. When terminating the lease a written 60-day notice is required. 12-month lease. NO PETS.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2278693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL have any available units?
3995 CALLE DEL SOL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL have?
Some of 3995 CALLE DEL SOL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3995 CALLE DEL SOL currently offering any rent specials?
3995 CALLE DEL SOL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3995 CALLE DEL SOL pet-friendly?
No, 3995 CALLE DEL SOL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL offer parking?
Yes, 3995 CALLE DEL SOL offers parking.
Does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3995 CALLE DEL SOL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL have a pool?
No, 3995 CALLE DEL SOL does not have a pool.
Does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL have accessible units?
No, 3995 CALLE DEL SOL does not have accessible units.
Does 3995 CALLE DEL SOL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3995 CALLE DEL SOL has units with dishwashers.
