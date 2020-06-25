All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

3915 Calle Buena Vista, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with bedroom and bath downstairs. View of the hills. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar, refrigerator included, recessed lights, pull out shelving and double oven opening to Family Room with cozy fireplace. Separate Living Room with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Formal Dining Room. Updated bathrooms. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Large master bedroom with views, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Dual pane windows & sliders, ceiling fans, and centralheat & air conditioning. Lovely back yard includes 1/2 basketball court, built in Santa Maria style BBQ, a lattice style covered patio and upscale patio furniture included. 2 car garage with washer, dryer and secondary refrigerator included. Close to shopping, schools, parks and hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Calle Buena Vista have any available units?
3915 Calle Buena Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Calle Buena Vista have?
Some of 3915 Calle Buena Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Calle Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Calle Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Calle Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Calle Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3915 Calle Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Calle Buena Vista offers parking.
Does 3915 Calle Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Calle Buena Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Calle Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 3915 Calle Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Calle Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 3915 Calle Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Calle Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Calle Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
