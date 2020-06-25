3915 Calle Buena Vista

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with bedroom and bath downstairs. View of the hills. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar, refrigerator included, recessed lights, pull out shelving and double oven opening to Family Room with cozy fireplace. Separate Living Room with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Formal Dining Room. Updated bathrooms. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Large master bedroom with views, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Dual pane windows & sliders, ceiling fans, and centralheat & air conditioning. Lovely back yard includes 1/2 basketball court, built in Santa Maria style BBQ, a lattice style covered patio and upscale patio furniture included. 2 car garage with washer, dryer and secondary refrigerator included. Close to shopping, schools, parks and hiking.