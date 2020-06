Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Big kitchen with dining area. Overlooks the backyard with play area. Low maintenance backyard. Possible RV access on the right side of the house facing the house. Nice clean kitchen. It has bay windows and plantation shutters.



Master has its own bath. Washer and dryer area in the garage. Refrigerator included . No warranty.. Great schools.