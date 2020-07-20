All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3615 Chadwick Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3615 Chadwick Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

3615 Chadwick Court

3615 Chadwick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3615 Chadwick Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fully furnished entertainer's delight! Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a picturesque Newbury Park neighborhood. This upgraded home is bright with an open floor plan and views from every window! Recessed lighting, crown molding, and window casings throughout! Stainless steel appliances, granite fireplace in family room with home theatre surround sound. 2-tier heating and A/C with whole house fan. Master suite with office area and built-ins in all closets. Indoor laundry and converted sound-proof music room in garage. Stunning private backyard with salt-water pool and spa, outdoor stone shower and fountain. Large patio and grassy area. Weekly gardener and pool service included. Come make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Chadwick Court have any available units?
3615 Chadwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Chadwick Court have?
Some of 3615 Chadwick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Chadwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Chadwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Chadwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Chadwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3615 Chadwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Chadwick Court offers parking.
Does 3615 Chadwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Chadwick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Chadwick Court have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Chadwick Court has a pool.
Does 3615 Chadwick Court have accessible units?
No, 3615 Chadwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Chadwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Chadwick Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons