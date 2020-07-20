3615 Chadwick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Fully furnished entertainer's delight! Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a picturesque Newbury Park neighborhood. This upgraded home is bright with an open floor plan and views from every window! Recessed lighting, crown molding, and window casings throughout! Stainless steel appliances, granite fireplace in family room with home theatre surround sound. 2-tier heating and A/C with whole house fan. Master suite with office area and built-ins in all closets. Indoor laundry and converted sound-proof music room in garage. Stunning private backyard with salt-water pool and spa, outdoor stone shower and fountain. Large patio and grassy area. Weekly gardener and pool service included. Come make it yours!