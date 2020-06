Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful and Spacious Home in the exclusive and gated Chanteclair community of Thousand Oaks. Extensively remodeled recently including kitchen, flooring, paint, bathrooms, doors, sliders and more.... One bedroom/office downstairs with full bath. Huge master suite upstairs with it's own retreat and gorgeous views!! Oversize loft with built-in bar and still room enough for a theatre setting. Sorry no pets. Rebecca 805-443-2911Won't last!