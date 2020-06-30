All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3362 Holly Grove Street
3362 Holly Grove Street

3362 Holly Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

3362 Holly Grove Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
Welcome to westlake village, a Wonderful 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condominium, Featuring an open floor plan kitchen, with granite counter tops, cozy fireplace in the living room, convenient inside washer and dryer hookup, spacious and private deck, two car tandem private garage + storage space, large master bedroom, energy efficient tank-less water heater. Complex offers pool & spa and beautiful landscaping, easy freeway access, restaurants and shops. A must see! For more information please contact Eli Kogman at (818)9436167

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3362 Holly Grove Street have any available units?
3362 Holly Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3362 Holly Grove Street have?
Some of 3362 Holly Grove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 Holly Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Holly Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Holly Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Holly Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3362 Holly Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 3362 Holly Grove Street offers parking.
Does 3362 Holly Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Holly Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Holly Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 3362 Holly Grove Street has a pool.
Does 3362 Holly Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 3362 Holly Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Holly Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3362 Holly Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

