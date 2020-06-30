3362 Holly Grove Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to westlake village, a Wonderful 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condominium, Featuring an open floor plan kitchen, with granite counter tops, cozy fireplace in the living room, convenient inside washer and dryer hookup, spacious and private deck, two car tandem private garage + storage space, large master bedroom, energy efficient tank-less water heater. Complex offers pool & spa and beautiful landscaping, easy freeway access, restaurants and shops. A must see! For more information please contact Eli Kogman at (818)9436167