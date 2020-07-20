All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3353 Crossland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3353 Crossland Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

3353 Crossland Street

3353 Crossland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3353 Crossland Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Move in & enjoy this beautiful Thousand Oaks home situated in a quiet neighborhood of Summit at Lang Ranch in the award-winning Conejo Valley School District. Close to 2 regional parks!The front yard welcomes you to this light, bright open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The formal living room features a fireplace & transitions to the separate formal dining room. The kitchen has loads of cabinetry & a sunny dining spot overlooking rear garden. A cozy family room with fireplace shares acoveted open space with the kitchen.Also downstairs is a guest room with a full bath, a half bath & a spacious laundry room with loads of cabinetry. Upstairs the master suite features a large balcony, adjoining bath with an over sized tub & separate shower plus a built in ironing board in closet. Two additional bedrooms & full bath, plus a large bonus room perfect for an office, fitness area or playroom complete the upper level. Award winning Lang Ranch Elementary School. The home is ideally located next to Lang Ranch Park, very close to the new regional park, walking, biking & hiking trails with over 700 acres of mountains & open space to enjoy. Just minutes away from Westlake Village with great shopping & fine dining. Easy fwy. access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 Crossland Street have any available units?
3353 Crossland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3353 Crossland Street have?
Some of 3353 Crossland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3353 Crossland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Crossland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 Crossland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3353 Crossland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3353 Crossland Street offer parking?
Yes, 3353 Crossland Street offers parking.
Does 3353 Crossland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3353 Crossland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 Crossland Street have a pool?
No, 3353 Crossland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3353 Crossland Street have accessible units?
No, 3353 Crossland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 Crossland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3353 Crossland Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons