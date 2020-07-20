3353 Crossland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Move in & enjoy this beautiful Thousand Oaks home situated in a quiet neighborhood of Summit at Lang Ranch in the award-winning Conejo Valley School District. Close to 2 regional parks!The front yard welcomes you to this light, bright open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The formal living room features a fireplace & transitions to the separate formal dining room. The kitchen has loads of cabinetry & a sunny dining spot overlooking rear garden. A cozy family room with fireplace shares acoveted open space with the kitchen.Also downstairs is a guest room with a full bath, a half bath & a spacious laundry room with loads of cabinetry. Upstairs the master suite features a large balcony, adjoining bath with an over sized tub & separate shower plus a built in ironing board in closet. Two additional bedrooms & full bath, plus a large bonus room perfect for an office, fitness area or playroom complete the upper level. Award winning Lang Ranch Elementary School. The home is ideally located next to Lang Ranch Park, very close to the new regional park, walking, biking & hiking trails with over 700 acres of mountains & open space to enjoy. Just minutes away from Westlake Village with great shopping & fine dining. Easy fwy. access.