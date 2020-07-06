3310 Big Sky Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Wildwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/20 Big Sky Home - Property Id: 167709
Incredible rental opportunity in one of the most popular neighbors in Thousand Oaks. Walk down your street to the main entrance of Wildwood Park. This single story boasts three bedrooms two bathrooms and amazing views from both your front living room and your backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167709p Property Id 167709
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
