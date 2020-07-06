All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3310 Big Sky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3310 Big Sky Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

3310 Big Sky Drive

3310 Big Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3310 Big Sky Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/20 Big Sky Home - Property Id: 167709

Incredible rental opportunity in one of the most popular neighbors in Thousand Oaks. Walk down your street to the main entrance of Wildwood Park. This single story boasts three bedrooms two bathrooms and amazing views from both your front living room and your backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167709p
Property Id 167709

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Big Sky Drive have any available units?
3310 Big Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Big Sky Drive have?
Some of 3310 Big Sky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Big Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Big Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Big Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Big Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3310 Big Sky Drive offer parking?
No, 3310 Big Sky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Big Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Big Sky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Big Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 3310 Big Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Big Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 3310 Big Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Big Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Big Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons