3223 Cherrywood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Completely upgraded home in the heart of Thousand Oaks. This four bedroom, single story home in the highly desirable Summerfield tract features an open,inviting floor plan. Bedrooms are light and bright. Master bedroom looks out onto the pool with views beyond. You'll be drawn in by the tranquility of the private yard with pool, spa, covered cathedral patio cover, and built in barbecue center. Home features dual-paned windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, 3 car garage with epoxiedfloor and ample storage