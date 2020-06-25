All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

3223 Cherrywood Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Completely upgraded home in the heart of Thousand Oaks. This four bedroom, single story home in the highly desirable Summerfield tract features an open,inviting floor plan. Bedrooms are light and bright. Master bedroom looks out onto the pool with views beyond. You'll be drawn in by the tranquility of the private yard with pool, spa, covered cathedral patio cover, and built in barbecue center. Home features dual-paned windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, 3 car garage with epoxiedfloor and ample storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Cherrywood Drive have any available units?
3223 Cherrywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Cherrywood Drive have?
Some of 3223 Cherrywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Cherrywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Cherrywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Cherrywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Cherrywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3223 Cherrywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Cherrywood Drive offers parking.
Does 3223 Cherrywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Cherrywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Cherrywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3223 Cherrywood Drive has a pool.
Does 3223 Cherrywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3223 Cherrywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Cherrywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Cherrywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
