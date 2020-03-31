3220 Foothill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Verona Westlake Village offers you the convenience of living in the comforts of the Southern California lifestyle while enjoying easy access to shopping, fantastic dining options, and major commuter freeways. Our distinctive architectural styling and attention to detail set the standard for commitment to character. Stylish design and contemporary features define Verona Westlake Village impressive list of amenities. European inspired gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances & Corian countertops, cathedral ceilings, full-size washer & dryer, 2 car private attached garage and expansive living areas are sure to accommodate your living needs.

