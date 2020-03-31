All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3220 Foothill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3220 Foothill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3220 Foothill Drive

3220 Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3220 Foothill Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Verona Westlake Village offers you the convenience of living in the comforts of the Southern California lifestyle while enjoying easy access to shopping, fantastic dining options, and major commuter freeways. Our distinctive architectural styling and attention to detail set the standard for commitment to character. Stylish design and contemporary features define Verona Westlake Village impressive list of amenities. European inspired gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances & Corian countertops, cathedral ceilings, full-size washer & dryer, 2 car private attached garage and expansive living areas are sure to accommodate your living needs.
Verona Westlake Village offers you the convenience of living in the comforts of the Southern California lifestyle while enjoying easy access to shopping, fantastic dining options, and major commuter freeways. Our distinctive architectural styling and attention to detail set the standard for commitment to character. Stylish design and contemporary features define Verona Westlake Village impressive list of amenities. European inspired gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances & Corian countertops, cathedral ceilings, full-size washer & dryer, 2 car private attached garage and expansive living areas are sure to accommodate your living needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Foothill Drive have any available units?
3220 Foothill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Foothill Drive have?
Some of 3220 Foothill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Foothill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Foothill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Foothill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 Foothill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3220 Foothill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Foothill Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 Foothill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Foothill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Foothill Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 Foothill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Foothill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3220 Foothill Drive has accessible units.
Does 3220 Foothill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Foothill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons