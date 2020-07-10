3172 W Black Hills Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

This 3 bedroom + guest house Mediterranean-style pool home in Westlake Vllage has a covered courtyard leading to pool & spa, cabana/pool-house. This versatile open floorplan has updates galore including vaulted ceilings, new light and bright windows. Living Room has new flooring, recessed lighting & fireplace. Dining Room opens to fountain side yard. Remodeled kitchen has granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless appliances & rich bamboo cabinetry. Open family & dining room has walls of windows, opening to rear yard pool paradise! Upstairs has a generous Master suite w/ windows overlooking private rear yard, updated bath w/ soaking tub & shower. Don't miss the guest-house; perfect guest or teen suite. Separate entrance leads to full bath, downstairs living area & huge upstairs which could be a 4th bedroom. Walk to parks, schools, shopping & entertainment.