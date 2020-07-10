All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3172 W Black Hills Court

3172 West Black Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

3172 West Black Hills Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
This 3 bedroom + guest house Mediterranean-style pool home in Westlake Vllage has a covered courtyard leading to pool & spa, cabana/pool-house. This versatile open floorplan has updates galore including vaulted ceilings, new light and bright windows. Living Room has new flooring, recessed lighting & fireplace. Dining Room opens to fountain side yard. Remodeled kitchen has granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless appliances & rich bamboo cabinetry. Open family & dining room has walls of windows, opening to rear yard pool paradise! Upstairs has a generous Master suite w/ windows overlooking private rear yard, updated bath w/ soaking tub & shower. Don't miss the guest-house; perfect guest or teen suite. Separate entrance leads to full bath, downstairs living area & huge upstairs which could be a 4th bedroom. Walk to parks, schools, shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 W Black Hills Court have any available units?
3172 W Black Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 W Black Hills Court have?
Some of 3172 W Black Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 W Black Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
3172 W Black Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 W Black Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 3172 W Black Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3172 W Black Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 3172 W Black Hills Court offers parking.
Does 3172 W Black Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 W Black Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 W Black Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 3172 W Black Hills Court has a pool.
Does 3172 W Black Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 3172 W Black Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 W Black Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 W Black Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

