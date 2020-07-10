3172 W Black Hills Court

Amenities
This 3 bedroom + guest house Mediterranean-style pool home in Westlake Vllage has a covered courtyard leading to pool & spa, cabana/pool-house. This versatile open floorplan has updates galore including vaulted ceilings, new light and bright windows. Living Room has new flooring, recessed lighting & fireplace. Dining Room opens to fountain side yard. Remodeled kitchen has granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless appliances & rich bamboo cabinetry. Open family & dining room has walls of windows, opening to rear yard pool paradise! Upstairs has a generous Master suite w/ windows overlooking private rear yard, updated bath w/ soaking tub & shower. Don't miss the guest-house; perfect guest or teen suite. Separate entrance leads to full bath, downstairs living area & huge upstairs which could be a 4th bedroom. Walk to parks, schools, shopping & entertainment.