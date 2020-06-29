3172 Boxwood Circle

Amenities

Welcome to the Spacious almost 2000 sq ft Open concept kitchen/dining/living room space Townhouse that shows like a single family residence. Numerous upgrades throughout, including... Remodeled master bathroom with new vanity w/ granite counters and large frameless glass shower. Remodeled guest bath with new vanity and tub and tile surrounding. Remodeled powder room with new vanity and tile floor, New flooring throughout, laminate and tile downstairs, carpet and laminate upstairs New white shaker style cabinets in kitchen with quartz counters, New stainless appliances, New Milgard windows, and patio sliders. This home is a must see.