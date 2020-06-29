All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3172 Boxwood Circle
3172 Boxwood Circle

3172 Boxwood Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3172 Boxwood Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Spacious almost 2000 sq ft Open concept kitchen/dining/living room space Townhouse that shows like a single family residence. Numerous upgrades throughout, including... Remodeled master bathroom with new vanity w/ granite counters and large frameless glass shower. Remodeled guest bath with new vanity and tub and tile surrounding. Remodeled powder room with new vanity and tile floor, New flooring throughout, laminate and tile downstairs, carpet and laminate upstairs New white shaker style cabinets in kitchen with quartz counters, New stainless appliances, New Milgard windows, and patio sliders. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Boxwood Circle have any available units?
3172 Boxwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Boxwood Circle have?
Some of 3172 Boxwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Boxwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Boxwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Boxwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3172 Boxwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3172 Boxwood Circle offer parking?
No, 3172 Boxwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3172 Boxwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3172 Boxwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Boxwood Circle have a pool?
No, 3172 Boxwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3172 Boxwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3172 Boxwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Boxwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3172 Boxwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
