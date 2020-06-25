All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

3160 Los Robles Road

3160 Los Robles Road · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Los Robles Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Charming cottage on tree lined street. Located in walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks, etc. This 3 + 1 has been completely remodeled!! Completely remodeled- kitchen cabinets, bathroom, range, dishwasher, microwave, flooring, paint, tile, hardscape, landscape, etc. Small but cute beach bungalow styling make this a fantastic family home. It boasts an extremely large 8000 sq.ft yard back yard and large rear covered stone patio with a wonderful oak tree canopy for entertaining. Excellent credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Los Robles Road have any available units?
3160 Los Robles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 Los Robles Road have?
Some of 3160 Los Robles Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Los Robles Road currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Los Robles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Los Robles Road pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Los Robles Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3160 Los Robles Road offer parking?
No, 3160 Los Robles Road does not offer parking.
Does 3160 Los Robles Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Los Robles Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Los Robles Road have a pool?
No, 3160 Los Robles Road does not have a pool.
Does 3160 Los Robles Road have accessible units?
No, 3160 Los Robles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Los Robles Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Los Robles Road has units with dishwashers.
