3160 Los Robles Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Charming cottage on tree lined street. Located in walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks, etc. This 3 + 1 has been completely remodeled!! Completely remodeled- kitchen cabinets, bathroom, range, dishwasher, microwave, flooring, paint, tile, hardscape, landscape, etc. Small but cute beach bungalow styling make this a fantastic family home. It boasts an extremely large 8000 sq.ft yard back yard and large rear covered stone patio with a wonderful oak tree canopy for entertaining. Excellent credit a must.