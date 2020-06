Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Former model overlooking with views overlooking the beautiful park. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Nicely maintained with newer appliances and paint. Family room with fireplace is off the kitchen. Master suite features a walk in closet with built ins. Desirable upstairs laundry room. Lovely gated community with pool, spa, tennis, park and more! Award winning school district. Closet to the park, walking, biking and hiking trails. Easy access to the 101 and 23 fwy's.