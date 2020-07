Amenities

A rare opportunity to lease this single-story home in the beautiful Westlake Hills community. Located on a quiet corner lot offering three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large versatile living and dining rooms. Upgraded granite counters, laminate wood flooring, and bathrooms. Located only one block from Russell Park and Westlake Elementary. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Move in and enjoy!