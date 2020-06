Amenities

Privately perched near the top of the hill, this entertainers yard shows excellent use of the amazing Conejo Valley views. The inside has been nicely updated with hardwood floors and granite counters. The kitchen has a raised breakfast area perfect for entertainers and family style meals. This home offers all the best Newbury Park has to offer including being close to shopping and schools. Don't miss this rare to sell home.