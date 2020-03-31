Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE Available 06/12/20 4 BED/3BATH Home in Westlake Village - Resort-style living at its finest in the Beautifully Landscaped Community of Stonybrook. Featuring a downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office and full bathroom. The open floor concept features a formal dining room, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and new tile and hardwood floors downstairs. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and breakfast room. Wood floors and french doors enhance the enclosed patio. Remodeled exquisite master bath with marble counter-tops, separate shower, and latest model jetted tub. The large master suite has vaulted ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet. Additional features include: Tankless water heater, a newer Air Conditioner, smooth ceilings, 3 cedar lined walk-in closets, recently installed carpet, multiple light tubes, skylights, ample storage and closet space on all levels.



Located In the Heart of Westlake Village Close to Shops, Restaurants, Theaters, Golf, Tennis, and the Lake. Stoneybrook Homeowners Association offers pool, spa, tranquil grounds to walks and security.



Final security deposit is base on credit scores. 12-month lease.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

