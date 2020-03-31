All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE

2916 Shadow Brook Lane
Location

2916 Shadow Brook Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE Available 06/12/20 4 BED/3BATH Home in Westlake Village - Resort-style living at its finest in the Beautifully Landscaped Community of Stonybrook. Featuring a downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office and full bathroom. The open floor concept features a formal dining room, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and new tile and hardwood floors downstairs. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and breakfast room. Wood floors and french doors enhance the enclosed patio. Remodeled exquisite master bath with marble counter-tops, separate shower, and latest model jetted tub. The large master suite has vaulted ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet. Additional features include: Tankless water heater, a newer Air Conditioner, smooth ceilings, 3 cedar lined walk-in closets, recently installed carpet, multiple light tubes, skylights, ample storage and closet space on all levels.

Located In the Heart of Westlake Village Close to Shops, Restaurants, Theaters, Golf, Tennis, and the Lake. Stoneybrook Homeowners Association offers pool, spa, tranquil grounds to walks and security.

Final security deposit is base on credit scores. 12-month lease.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.




Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE have any available units?
2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE have?
Some of 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE offers parking.
Does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE has a pool.
Does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 SHADOW BROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
