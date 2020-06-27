2866 Parkview Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Parkview Estates home features a double beveled glass entry door with a true foyer & dramatic spiral staircase. Granite counters, many cabinets, Stainless appliances incl/wine cooler are just some of the features of this elegant kitchen which opens to a large family room with French doors, fireplace, & recessed lighting. Large light/bright/spacious living rm & formal dining rm w/plush creamy color carpet. The master suite has a sitting area + a dressing room unique to this home; a large sunken tub & separate shower in the master bathroom. The hall bathroom features cabinets with granite counters. The downstairs bedroom has French doors & its own private patio. (perfect guest suite w/bathroom w/granite counters. New in 2014: lush carpet, Venetian-style blinds, Stainless/black appliances/wine cooler + refrigerator. Professionally designed yards featuring soothing fountains, seating areas, vine-covered arches. Does not show like a rental! Highly desirable Lang Ranch School area.