Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2866 Parkview Drive

2866 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2866 Parkview Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful Parkview Estates home features a double beveled glass entry door with a true foyer & dramatic spiral staircase. Granite counters, many cabinets, Stainless appliances incl/wine cooler are just some of the features of this elegant kitchen which opens to a large family room with French doors, fireplace, & recessed lighting. Large light/bright/spacious living rm & formal dining rm w/plush creamy color carpet. The master suite has a sitting area + a dressing room unique to this home; a large sunken tub & separate shower in the master bathroom. The hall bathroom features cabinets with granite counters. The downstairs bedroom has French doors & its own private patio. (perfect guest suite w/bathroom w/granite counters. New in 2014: lush carpet, Venetian-style blinds, Stainless/black appliances/wine cooler + refrigerator. Professionally designed yards featuring soothing fountains, seating areas, vine-covered arches. Does not show like a rental! Highly desirable Lang Ranch School area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2866 Parkview Drive have any available units?
2866 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2866 Parkview Drive have?
Some of 2866 Parkview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2866 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2866 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2866 Parkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2866 Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 2866 Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2866 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2866 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 2866 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2866 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2866 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2866 Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
