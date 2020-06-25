286 Galsworthy Street

Amenities

Beautiful Thousand Oaks home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in Conejo Woods. Large bonus room addition with fireplace can be used as a master bedroom or family room. Hard surface floors such as tile and bamboo throughout. Newer sunroom overlooking the spacious rear yard. Front & back yards include drought tolerant and native plants as well as many fruit trees along with mature trees. This home is located close to shopping and easy freeway access. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.