2692 Morning Grove Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Terrific Thousand Oaks Traditional Family Home Located At The End Of A Private Street In A Quiet Residential Community Is The Perfect Lease!! Light, Bright, Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings Features A Great Room Plus A Fireplace, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Newer Appliances Open to The Dining Area. The Large Master Bedroom Includes One Mirrored Closet As Well As A Walk-in Closet And The Master Bathroom Is Highlighted By A Separate Shower And Oversized Jetted Tub, Dual Sinks With Granite Counter Top. There Are Three Sizable Secondary Bedrooms, One With A Walk-in Closet, The Others Have Mirrored Wardrobe Closets. Additional Amenities Include Centrally Located And Convenient Upstairs Laundry Area With Storage Cabinets, Newer Flooring, Carpet And Paint. The Private Backyard Has A Patio And Grassy Area. Two Car Attached Garage Plus An Assigned Parking Space In The Community Lot. Close to The Civic Arts Plaza Center, The Lakes Shopping Center, Restaurants And In TheAward Winning Conejo Valley School District. Welcome Home!!