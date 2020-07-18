All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2692 Morning Grove Way

2692 Morning Grove Way · (818) 917-3554
Location

2692 Morning Grove Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Terrific Thousand Oaks Traditional Family Home Located At The End Of A Private Street In A Quiet Residential Community Is The Perfect Lease!! Light, Bright, Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings Features A Great Room Plus A Fireplace, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Newer Appliances Open to The Dining Area. The Large Master Bedroom Includes One Mirrored Closet As Well As A Walk-in Closet And The Master Bathroom Is Highlighted By A Separate Shower And Oversized Jetted Tub, Dual Sinks With Granite Counter Top. There Are Three Sizable Secondary Bedrooms, One With A Walk-in Closet, The Others Have Mirrored Wardrobe Closets. Additional Amenities Include Centrally Located And Convenient Upstairs Laundry Area With Storage Cabinets, Newer Flooring, Carpet And Paint. The Private Backyard Has A Patio And Grassy Area. Two Car Attached Garage Plus An Assigned Parking Space In The Community Lot. Close to The Civic Arts Plaza Center, The Lakes Shopping Center, Restaurants And In TheAward Winning Conejo Valley School District. Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2692 Morning Grove Way have any available units?
2692 Morning Grove Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2692 Morning Grove Way have?
Some of 2692 Morning Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2692 Morning Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
2692 Morning Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2692 Morning Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 2692 Morning Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2692 Morning Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 2692 Morning Grove Way offers parking.
Does 2692 Morning Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2692 Morning Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2692 Morning Grove Way have a pool?
No, 2692 Morning Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 2692 Morning Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 2692 Morning Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2692 Morning Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2692 Morning Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
