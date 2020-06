Amenities

Remodeled, just completed Summerfield Autumnwood plan. Single story, looks like new home. 3+2, 3-car garage, almost everything updated, new flooring, new windows, repainted interior, stainless appliances, kitchen quartz countertops, updated self-closing cabinet doors and drawers, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans, all new interior doors and hardware, large yard, 3 patios. Very nice cul-de-sac location. Vacant. MUST SEE.