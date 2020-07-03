2492 Northpark Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Short term rental - 6 months minimum. Call co-agent Linda Secrist 805-217-4193 for more info.Fantastic location backs to open space with mountain views! Great family home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, perfect for kids to play. Light and bright floor plan features living room w/fireplace, formal dining room (currently used as office) and large family room open to kitchen. Upgrades include new carpet, owned solar panels, dual pane windows, Nest thermostat, whole house fan, electric car charger,and new landscaping front & back. Enjoy relaxing in the private backyard complete with a beautiful pool & spa. Walk to nearby award winning Lang Ranch elementary school, shopping, restaurants and newly developed Sapwi Trails Community Park. The 145 acre park has a bike park, picnic areas, and trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.