Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

2492 Northpark Street

2492 Northpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

2492 Northpark Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short term rental - 6 months minimum. Call co-agent Linda Secrist 805-217-4193 for more info.Fantastic location backs to open space with mountain views! Great family home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, perfect for kids to play. Light and bright floor plan features living room w/fireplace, formal dining room (currently used as office) and large family room open to kitchen. Upgrades include new carpet, owned solar panels, dual pane windows, Nest thermostat, whole house fan, electric car charger,and new landscaping front & back. Enjoy relaxing in the private backyard complete with a beautiful pool & spa. Walk to nearby award winning Lang Ranch elementary school, shopping, restaurants and newly developed Sapwi Trails Community Park. The 145 acre park has a bike park, picnic areas, and trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2492 Northpark Street have any available units?
2492 Northpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2492 Northpark Street have?
Some of 2492 Northpark Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2492 Northpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
2492 Northpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2492 Northpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 2492 Northpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2492 Northpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 2492 Northpark Street offers parking.
Does 2492 Northpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2492 Northpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2492 Northpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 2492 Northpark Street has a pool.
Does 2492 Northpark Street have accessible units?
No, 2492 Northpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2492 Northpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2492 Northpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.

