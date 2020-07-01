2467 Leaflock Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Move-in-Ready home in gorgeous Village Homes community with community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and picnic area. Bright formal entry leads you to the living room with a new porcelain floor and stunning fireplace. Newly painted interior, open kitchen with granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dual zoned HVAC, wireless thermostat, recessed lighting, Ring doorbell, new carpet in all bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms with natural stone tile, CCTV cameras throughout. Landscaping with a private park-like backyard adjacent to a community park with walking trails and dog runs. Property is located within walking distance from the local elementary school in award-winning Conejo School District and a few blocks from Westlake Village retail shops.