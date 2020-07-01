All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2467 Leaflock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2467 Leaflock Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

2467 Leaflock Avenue

2467 Leaflock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2467 Leaflock Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Move-in-Ready home in gorgeous Village Homes community with community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and picnic area. Bright formal entry leads you to the living room with a new porcelain floor and stunning fireplace. Newly painted interior, open kitchen with granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dual zoned HVAC, wireless thermostat, recessed lighting, Ring doorbell, new carpet in all bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms with natural stone tile, CCTV cameras throughout. Landscaping with a private park-like backyard adjacent to a community park with walking trails and dog runs. Property is located within walking distance from the local elementary school in award-winning Conejo School District and a few blocks from Westlake Village retail shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Leaflock Avenue have any available units?
2467 Leaflock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2467 Leaflock Avenue have?
Some of 2467 Leaflock Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Leaflock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Leaflock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Leaflock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2467 Leaflock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2467 Leaflock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Leaflock Avenue offers parking.
Does 2467 Leaflock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2467 Leaflock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Leaflock Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2467 Leaflock Avenue has a pool.
Does 2467 Leaflock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2467 Leaflock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Leaflock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2467 Leaflock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons