Amenities

on-site laundry garage bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

What a wonderful place to call home.This duplex home is light and bright and has three bedrooms and 3 baths. The attached garage opens directly into the homes over sized laundry room. Enjoy the spacious back yard for those family get togethers and BBQ's. A quiet family neighborhood that offers walking distance to all the areas great restaurants, food markets and shopping centers and cultural centers. Great schools make this the perfect place to raise a family. Hurry we're waiting for you.