2414 PLEASANT WAY #H
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:46 AM

2414 PLEASANT WAY #H

2414 Pleasant Way · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2414 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3BR Upstairs Condo Near The Lakes Shopping Center - Desirable upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Balcony off of the living area and master bedroom. Pergo floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms. Interior laundry room. Detached carport parking. Utilities include Water, sewer, and trash. Kitchen appliances include: Stove (electric), microwave and dishwasher, washer/dryer. Just a couple of blocks from "The Lakes Shopping Center" and "Gardens of the World". Final security deposit will be based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3505898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H have any available units?
2414 PLEASANT WAY #H has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H have?
Some of 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H currently offering any rent specials?
2414 PLEASANT WAY #H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H pet-friendly?
No, 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H offer parking?
Yes, 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H does offer parking.
Does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H have a pool?
No, 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H does not have a pool.
Does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H have accessible units?
No, 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 PLEASANT WAY #H has units with dishwashers.
