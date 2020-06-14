2414 PLEASANT WAY #H

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3BR Upstairs Condo Near The Lakes Shopping Center - Desirable upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Balcony off of the living area and master bedroom. Pergo floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms. Interior laundry room. Detached carport parking. Utilities include Water, sewer, and trash. Kitchen appliances include: Stove (electric), microwave and dishwasher, washer/dryer. Just a couple of blocks from "The Lakes Shopping Center" and "Gardens of the World". Final security deposit will be based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3505898)