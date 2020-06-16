2363 Topsail Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio. Family room off kitchen with additional fireplace and sliding door. Remodeled open kitchen with garden window to enjoy all the beautiful roses. Formal dining room with interior atrium garden, wood floors, and wet bar. Large master with sliding door to patio and remodeled shower bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, one with built in desk and shared remodeled bath. Lots of storage, two car garage, seperate laundry room too. Come enjoy lake living!