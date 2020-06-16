All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2363 Topsail Circle

2363 Topsail Circle · (818) 535-3303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio. Family room off kitchen with additional fireplace and sliding door. Remodeled open kitchen with garden window to enjoy all the beautiful roses. Formal dining room with interior atrium garden, wood floors, and wet bar. Large master with sliding door to patio and remodeled shower bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, one with built in desk and shared remodeled bath. Lots of storage, two car garage, seperate laundry room too. Come enjoy lake living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Topsail Circle have any available units?
2363 Topsail Circle has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Topsail Circle have?
Some of 2363 Topsail Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Topsail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Topsail Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Topsail Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Topsail Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2363 Topsail Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Topsail Circle does offer parking.
Does 2363 Topsail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Topsail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Topsail Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2363 Topsail Circle has a pool.
Does 2363 Topsail Circle have accessible units?
No, 2363 Topsail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Topsail Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 Topsail Circle has units with dishwashers.
