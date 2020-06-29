All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

223 Giant Oak Avenue

223 Giant Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

223 Giant Oak Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newbury Park | 3 Bed + 3 Bath spacious home located in a quiet, gated community - Immaculate and spacious home located in Newbury Park features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms plus a den/office. Large Living area with high ceilings and large windows. Gorgeous Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, counter space, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven/stove. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub and shower. Laundry room with hookups. Very beautiful back yard with lots of space, and an overhang on the patio for shade on those hot days. 3 car garage. Close to shopping, hiking trails, and freeway. This home has air conditioning!

Submit Pets.

One year lease.

Owner has utilities (W/S/T, gas and electric) in their name will send actual per month for reimbursement

Tenant responsible for turning on internet and cable.

(RLNE4306065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Giant Oak Avenue have any available units?
223 Giant Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Giant Oak Avenue have?
Some of 223 Giant Oak Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Giant Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 Giant Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Giant Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Giant Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 223 Giant Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 Giant Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 223 Giant Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Giant Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Giant Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 Giant Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 Giant Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 Giant Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Giant Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Giant Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.

