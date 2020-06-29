223 Giant Oak Avenue

Amenities
Newbury Park | 3 Bed + 3 Bath spacious home located in a quiet, gated community - Immaculate and spacious home located in Newbury Park features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms plus a den/office. Large Living area with high ceilings and large windows. Gorgeous Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, counter space, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven/stove. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub and shower. Laundry room with hookups. Very beautiful back yard with lots of space, and an overhang on the patio for shade on those hot days. 3 car garage. Close to shopping, hiking trails, and freeway. This home has air conditioning!
Submit Pets.
One year lease.
Owner has utilities (W/S/T, gas and electric) in their name will send actual per month for reimbursement
Tenant responsible for turning on internet and cable.
(RLNE4306065)