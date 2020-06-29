All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2145 Brookfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2145 Brookfield Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

2145 Brookfield Drive

2145 Brookfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2145 Brookfield Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Brookfield Drive have any available units?
2145 Brookfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2145 Brookfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Brookfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Brookfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2145 Brookfield Drive offer parking?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Brookfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Brookfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Brookfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Brookfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Brookfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Brookfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons