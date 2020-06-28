All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

212 Cedar Heights Drive

212 Cedar Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

212 Cedar Heights Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This two story home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood near beautiful Wildwood Regional Park. It boasts high ceilings with numerous windows and skylights, offering for loads of natural light. It features energy efficient windows, plantation shutters, newer wood-like flooring downstairs, some new carpeting, and more! The upgraded kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless dishwasher, and newer custom cabinets. The sunny kitchen window above the sink offers a view of the lush backyard. The home features a formal dining room, living room, and large family room. The home has four bedrooms and two and one half baths. The lush and private backyard has trees, grass, and shaded patio area. This home has indoor laundry hookups with a provided washer/ dryer and the two car garage is attached with direct access. Its prime location places it in the award winning Conejo Valley School District and within minutes of shopping, restaurants, and schools.. A gardener is provided and this is a non-smoking property. Please submit for pets(no large dogs). An additional pet deposit will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Cedar Heights Drive have any available units?
212 Cedar Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Cedar Heights Drive have?
Some of 212 Cedar Heights Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Cedar Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 Cedar Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Cedar Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Cedar Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 212 Cedar Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 212 Cedar Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 212 Cedar Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Cedar Heights Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Cedar Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 212 Cedar Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 212 Cedar Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 Cedar Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Cedar Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Cedar Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
