212 Cedar Heights Drive

This two story home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood near beautiful Wildwood Regional Park. It boasts high ceilings with numerous windows and skylights, offering for loads of natural light. It features energy efficient windows, plantation shutters, newer wood-like flooring downstairs, some new carpeting, and more! The upgraded kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless dishwasher, and newer custom cabinets. The sunny kitchen window above the sink offers a view of the lush backyard. The home features a formal dining room, living room, and large family room. The home has four bedrooms and two and one half baths. The lush and private backyard has trees, grass, and shaded patio area. This home has indoor laundry hookups with a provided washer/ dryer and the two car garage is attached with direct access. Its prime location places it in the award winning Conejo Valley School District and within minutes of shopping, restaurants, and schools.. A gardener is provided and this is a non-smoking property. Please submit for pets(no large dogs). An additional pet deposit will be required.