Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

1938 Parkwood Court

1938 Parkwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Parkwood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Rustic Mediterranean Style Oakbrook Home. 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms in prime location, this home has been completely upgraded. Freshly painted with current gray & white colors, High vaulted ceilings in the Living room, Bona-treated hardwood and travertine floors, living room with fireplace, Spacious open kitchen & Dining room, granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, designer's white cabinets & extra-large double pane windows facing the classic pool & Spa, & finished patio with an outside Kitchen and cozy fire pit sitting area.The spacious Master Suite, with upgraded en-suite & large walk-in closet, has a balcony with views of the park, Good-sized secondary bedrooms with access to full hall bathroom. Laundry room is on the first level, newer HVAC system, Recess lighting, epoxy garage floors and plenty of cabinets for storage. This home is in a coveted Blue Ribbon school area, close to shopping malls, family recreational parks, walking distance to Gelson's, anda short drive to Thousand Oaks Civic Center and restaurants.This executive family home is available August 8th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Parkwood Court have any available units?
1938 Parkwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Parkwood Court have?
Some of 1938 Parkwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Parkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Parkwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Parkwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Parkwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1938 Parkwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Parkwood Court offers parking.
Does 1938 Parkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 Parkwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Parkwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1938 Parkwood Court has a pool.
Does 1938 Parkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1938 Parkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Parkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Parkwood Court has units with dishwashers.
