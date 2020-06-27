1938 Parkwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Rustic Mediterranean Style Oakbrook Home. 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms in prime location, this home has been completely upgraded. Freshly painted with current gray & white colors, High vaulted ceilings in the Living room, Bona-treated hardwood and travertine floors, living room with fireplace, Spacious open kitchen & Dining room, granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, designer's white cabinets & extra-large double pane windows facing the classic pool & Spa, & finished patio with an outside Kitchen and cozy fire pit sitting area.The spacious Master Suite, with upgraded en-suite & large walk-in closet, has a balcony with views of the park, Good-sized secondary bedrooms with access to full hall bathroom. Laundry room is on the first level, newer HVAC system, Recess lighting, epoxy garage floors and plenty of cabinets for storage. This home is in a coveted Blue Ribbon school area, close to shopping malls, family recreational parks, walking distance to Gelson's, anda short drive to Thousand Oaks Civic Center and restaurants.This executive family home is available August 8th