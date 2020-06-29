Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

1847 Burning Tree Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story, air conditioned home is located near grocery stores, parks and great schools. It includes an attached 2 car garage with built in shelving. Kitchen features a naturally lit open eating area, with a view to the luscious green backyard. Gardener is included. You will love calling this your home! Available for immediate move in. Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



(RLNE5518290)