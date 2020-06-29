All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1847 Burning Tree Drive

1847 Burning Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Burning Tree Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1847 Burning Tree Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story, air conditioned home is located near grocery stores, parks and great schools. It includes an attached 2 car garage with built in shelving. Kitchen features a naturally lit open eating area, with a view to the luscious green backyard. Gardener is included. You will love calling this your home! Available for immediate move in. Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5518290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive have any available units?
1847 Burning Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1847 Burning Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Burning Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Burning Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1847 Burning Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Burning Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Burning Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 1847 Burning Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1847 Burning Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Burning Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 Burning Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1847 Burning Tree Drive has units with air conditioning.
