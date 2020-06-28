All apartments in Thousand Oaks
How many bedrooms do you need?
183 Silas Avenue

183 Silas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

183 Silas Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 bedroom Newbury Park pool home with 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The double doors lead you to a large entry way overlooking the spacious living room featuring vaulted ceilings, large clerestory windows allowing plenty of natural light and brick fireplace with custom mantel. Formal dining room with custom french doors leading to the built in bbq area. Spacious kitchen features tons of storage, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and large baywindow. Large, open breakfast nook between kitchen and family room. Big family room with custom French doors leading to the "entertainers delight" backyard. Backyard features large pool and spa, gas fire pit, outdoor kitchen, brick patio, custom patio cover. Dual pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, hardwood flooring, smooth ceilings, newer interior doors, and crown molding. Indoor laundry room, 3 car garage, and possible R.V. parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Silas Avenue have any available units?
183 Silas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Silas Avenue have?
Some of 183 Silas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Silas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
183 Silas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Silas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 183 Silas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 183 Silas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 183 Silas Avenue offers parking.
Does 183 Silas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Silas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Silas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 183 Silas Avenue has a pool.
Does 183 Silas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 183 Silas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Silas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Silas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
