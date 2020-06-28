183 Silas Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 5 bedroom Newbury Park pool home with 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The double doors lead you to a large entry way overlooking the spacious living room featuring vaulted ceilings, large clerestory windows allowing plenty of natural light and brick fireplace with custom mantel. Formal dining room with custom french doors leading to the built in bbq area. Spacious kitchen features tons of storage, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and large baywindow. Large, open breakfast nook between kitchen and family room. Big family room with custom French doors leading to the "entertainers delight" backyard. Backyard features large pool and spa, gas fire pit, outdoor kitchen, brick patio, custom patio cover. Dual pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, hardwood flooring, smooth ceilings, newer interior doors, and crown molding. Indoor laundry room, 3 car garage, and possible R.V. parking.