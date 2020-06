Amenities

garage pool hot tub fireplace

Enter into this guard gated single family home to an open floor plan featuring four bedrooms and a large bonus room. Downstair includes bedroom, full bath, kitchen that opens to family room and three car garage. Family home is located at a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Community features two pool&spa, close to shopping, Conejo Valley school district and security patrol. Available for lease 8/1/2019.