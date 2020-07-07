1749 Royal Saint George Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous North Ranch Townhome located above 3rd hole of North Ranch Country Club Golf course with incredible west facing golf and mountain views. Charming covered outside patio with pool and spa accessed by gated entry courtyard. Wonderful floor plan! Remodeled throughout with high end kitchen, wood and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet), dual pane windows, fresh paint, and crown molding. Downstairs Bedroom/den (closet removed & replaced with built-in cabinetry) and adjacent full bath. Three bedrooms upstairs including spacious master bedroom suite - high ceilings, brick fireplace, walk in closet, and spa bathroom. Located on cul-de-sac and close to shopping.