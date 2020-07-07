All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:48 AM

1749 Royal Saint George Drive

1749 Royal Saint George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous North Ranch Townhome located above 3rd hole of North Ranch Country Club Golf course with incredible west facing golf and mountain views. Charming covered outside patio with pool and spa accessed by gated entry courtyard. Wonderful floor plan! Remodeled throughout with high end kitchen, wood and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet), dual pane windows, fresh paint, and crown molding. Downstairs Bedroom/den (closet removed & replaced with built-in cabinetry) and adjacent full bath. Three bedrooms upstairs including spacious master bedroom suite - high ceilings, brick fireplace, walk in closet, and spa bathroom. Located on cul-de-sac and close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive have any available units?
1749 Royal Saint George Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive have?
Some of 1749 Royal Saint George Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 Royal Saint George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Royal Saint George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Royal Saint George Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1749 Royal Saint George Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1749 Royal Saint George Drive offers parking.
Does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 Royal Saint George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1749 Royal Saint George Drive has a pool.
Does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive have accessible units?
No, 1749 Royal Saint George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Royal Saint George Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Royal Saint George Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

