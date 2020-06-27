All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

1725 Royal St George Drive

1725 Royal Saint George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Set on the Beautiful North Ranch Golf Course..Open the Front Door to a Fantastic Display of French Doors and Windows that View out to the Charming Backyard and Golf Course. Custom Details Throughout. Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Custom Built Kitchen Displays Exquisite Maple Cabinets with Beautiful Granite Countertops. The Professional Kitchen Includes a Five burner Dacor Cook Top, Two Ovens, Built in Refrigerator. The Living Room is Adorned with a Beautiful Custom Fireplace Mantel, Recessed Lighting and Custom Crown Molding. Powder Room Remodeled with a Unique Old World Vanity and Custom Paint. Large Master Suite Includes Fireplace, Soaring Vaulted Beamed Ceilings, Walk In Closet and a Master Bath Completely Remodeled with Custom Cabinets, Travertine Floors and Counters a Large Glass Shower. Stunning Leaded Glass Windows Throughout Home!! Relaxing Views, Spa, Charming Entertainers Backyard. Beautiful Area, Great Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Royal St George Drive have any available units?
1725 Royal St George Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Royal St George Drive have?
Some of 1725 Royal St George Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Royal St George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Royal St George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Royal St George Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Royal St George Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1725 Royal St George Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Royal St George Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Royal St George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Royal St George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Royal St George Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Royal St George Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Royal St George Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Royal St George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Royal St George Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Royal St George Drive has units with dishwashers.
