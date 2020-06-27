1725 Royal St George Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Set on the Beautiful North Ranch Golf Course..Open the Front Door to a Fantastic Display of French Doors and Windows that View out to the Charming Backyard and Golf Course. Custom Details Throughout. Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Custom Built Kitchen Displays Exquisite Maple Cabinets with Beautiful Granite Countertops. The Professional Kitchen Includes a Five burner Dacor Cook Top, Two Ovens, Built in Refrigerator. The Living Room is Adorned with a Beautiful Custom Fireplace Mantel, Recessed Lighting and Custom Crown Molding. Powder Room Remodeled with a Unique Old World Vanity and Custom Paint. Large Master Suite Includes Fireplace, Soaring Vaulted Beamed Ceilings, Walk In Closet and a Master Bath Completely Remodeled with Custom Cabinets, Travertine Floors and Counters a Large Glass Shower. Stunning Leaded Glass Windows Throughout Home!! Relaxing Views, Spa, Charming Entertainers Backyard. Beautiful Area, Great Schools!