1716 Butterfly Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Executive home in guard-gated Rancho Conejo on a cul-de-sac. Brazilian cherry floors throughout except two bedrooms & baths. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and stainless appliances. New stainless refrigerator and breakfast nook. Plantation shutters throughout most rooms. All baths have been upgraded with granite countertops and marble tile floors. Fifth bedroom is large bonus room with fireplace, built-in cabinets & wet bar. Loft with skylight adds another reading/office area. Inside laundry room includes Bosch washer and dryer. Great location on street with private backyard. Walk to community pool.