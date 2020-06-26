All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1716 Butterfly Court

1716 Butterfly Court · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Butterfly Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Executive home in guard-gated Rancho Conejo on a cul-de-sac. Brazilian cherry floors throughout except two bedrooms & baths. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and stainless appliances. New stainless refrigerator and breakfast nook. Plantation shutters throughout most rooms. All baths have been upgraded with granite countertops and marble tile floors. Fifth bedroom is large bonus room with fireplace, built-in cabinets & wet bar. Loft with skylight adds another reading/office area. Inside laundry room includes Bosch washer and dryer. Great location on street with private backyard. Walk to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Butterfly Court have any available units?
1716 Butterfly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Butterfly Court have?
Some of 1716 Butterfly Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Butterfly Court currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Butterfly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Butterfly Court pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Butterfly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1716 Butterfly Court offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Butterfly Court offers parking.
Does 1716 Butterfly Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Butterfly Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Butterfly Court have a pool?
Yes, 1716 Butterfly Court has a pool.
Does 1716 Butterfly Court have accessible units?
No, 1716 Butterfly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Butterfly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Butterfly Court has units with dishwashers.
