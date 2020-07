Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Adorable one story unit very clean with neutral colors. End unit. Remodeled bathroom and upgraded kitchen. Large laundry room with room for full sized washer and dryer and lots of storage. Comes with 2 parking spaces, one covered and one open and large storage room off carport. Complex has pool and spa and convenient to schools and shopping.