1708 Royal St George Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully updated single story North Ranch home on a cul de sac street in the Ben Johnson Fairway community. The home features gorgeous wood and polished limestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and a covered garden atrium. The spacious master bath has a spa tub and granite counters as does the guest bath and kitchen which opens to the family room and features s/s appliances including new Viking refrigerator. Indoor laundry room with new washer/dryer. You will want to spend lotsof time in the outdoor areas of the property, which include a chef's kitchen and wood decking surrounded by beautiful trees and a creek at the rear of the home as well as the meandering North Ranch C.C golf course nearby. Live near award-winning conejo valley unified school district schools, parks, hiking trails, shops and restaurants. Furniture in photos are from prior tenants.