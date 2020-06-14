All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1708 Royal St George Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

1708 Royal St George Drive

1708 Royal Saint George Drive · (818) 355-5781
Location

1708 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2196 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated single story North Ranch home on a cul de sac street in the Ben Johnson Fairway community. The home features gorgeous wood and polished limestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and a covered garden atrium. The spacious master bath has a spa tub and granite counters as does the guest bath and kitchen which opens to the family room and features s/s appliances including new Viking refrigerator. Indoor laundry room with new washer/dryer. You will want to spend lotsof time in the outdoor areas of the property, which include a chef's kitchen and wood decking surrounded by beautiful trees and a creek at the rear of the home as well as the meandering North Ranch C.C golf course nearby. Live near award-winning conejo valley unified school district schools, parks, hiking trails, shops and restaurants. Furniture in photos are from prior tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Royal St George Drive have any available units?
1708 Royal St George Drive has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Royal St George Drive have?
Some of 1708 Royal St George Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Royal St George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Royal St George Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Royal St George Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Royal St George Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1708 Royal St George Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Royal St George Drive does offer parking.
Does 1708 Royal St George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Royal St George Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Royal St George Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Royal St George Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Royal St George Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Royal St George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Royal St George Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Royal St George Drive has units with dishwashers.
