1689 Amador Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1689 Amador Lane

1689 Amador Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1689 Amador Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacation from home! Entertainers paradise complete with pool, bar and palm trees. Sparkling pool has just been re-surfaced with micro pebble tech and has locking child safety-gate. This home features open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, new carpet and fresh paint through-out. Updated kitchen has newer cabinets and corian counter-tops and opens to both the family with beautiful grey-granite fire-place and dining area with garden windows. Roomy master bedroom with french doors and large balcony andmountain views. Secondary bedrooms are all good sized and have mirrored wardrobe doors. Other features include A/C, RV/toy parking and kid friendly cul-de-sac location. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, Amgen and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 Amador Lane have any available units?
1689 Amador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1689 Amador Lane have?
Some of 1689 Amador Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1689 Amador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Amador Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Amador Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1689 Amador Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1689 Amador Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1689 Amador Lane does offer parking.
Does 1689 Amador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1689 Amador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Amador Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1689 Amador Lane has a pool.
Does 1689 Amador Lane have accessible units?
No, 1689 Amador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Amador Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1689 Amador Lane has units with dishwashers.
