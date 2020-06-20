1689 Amador Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Vacation from home! Entertainers paradise complete with pool, bar and palm trees. Sparkling pool has just been re-surfaced with micro pebble tech and has locking child safety-gate. This home features open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, new carpet and fresh paint through-out. Updated kitchen has newer cabinets and corian counter-tops and opens to both the family with beautiful grey-granite fire-place and dining area with garden windows. Roomy master bedroom with french doors and large balcony andmountain views. Secondary bedrooms are all good sized and have mirrored wardrobe doors. Other features include A/C, RV/toy parking and kid friendly cul-de-sac location. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, Amgen and freeway access.